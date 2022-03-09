Oil may hit $150-200/bbl if things worsen; revised inflation estimate at 6.5%: Standard Chartered Bank

As Russia-Ukraine war wages on, crude prices have been scaling up. Brent is currently trading around USD 130 per barrel. Rupee-dollar rate, bond yields have reacted sharply as well. To take stock of what is happening and what to expect in the days ahead, CNBC-TV18 caught up with Suyash Choudhary, Head- Fixed Income, IDFC Mutual Fund, and Parul Mittal Sinha, Head of Financial Markets-India and Head of Macro Trading-South Asia, Standard Chartered Bank.

Since Russia invaded Ukraine, the bond yields in India and the dollar-rupee have reacted sharply. Most economists concur that inflation is unlikely to be a temporary blip and expect it to continue in the medium-term.

Sinha expects sanctions imposed on Russia to continue even if there is a de-escalation in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. According to her, if push comes to shove and things worsen, then oil could head to USD 150-200 per barrel.

She said, "Now we think that even if we see any de-escalation of the crisis, the sanctions that the West has imposed on Russia, they will continue for longer, and therefore, the correction in commodity prices may be shallower than previously anticipated."

"So oil prices, like you rightly mentioned, market is not expecting oil prices to cool-off below $100 per barrel any longer. On the high side, the expectations of the ranges are really wide. Oil can head towards $150 per barrel to anywhere towards $200 per barrel if things worsen from here," she mentioned.

She explained that market has repriced inflation expectations, citing Standard Chartered's own revised estimate at 6.5 percent as against 5.5 percent earlier.

"The entire market has repriced the inflation expectations higher. Now for a country like India that is heavily dependent on oil imports- this is a matter of extra concern. We have repriced our inflation expectations from 5 to 5.50 percent upwards towards 6.50 percent region and that will impact currency and bond prices expectations in the market."

On the rupee-dollar rate, she clarified that diversification away from the dollar is a trend that is taking place globally. She doesn’t expect the rupee to move to 79 against the dollar. She explained that speculative trading in rupee has almost died down, however, she cautioned that there could be days of volatility with the rupee, going ahead.

On 10-year yields, she said, "Now, given these additional pressures on currency and inflation expectations, the risk appetite of the market has further taken a beating. We will require support from RBI to help take the bond supply through. Our expectation is that 10-year bonds will head towards 7.50 percent easily and there may be instances of bond auction devolvement or specific instances which can take the bond yields even higher than 7.50 percent. So the range that we see is anywhere from 7.4 percent to 7.7 percent and 7.50 percent is the average we see for the next fiscal year."

Meanwhile, Choudhary explained that this is a classic stagflation situation. He cautioned that peak inflation is yet to come, due to commodity shock. He does not agree with the view that inflation is a supply side problem to change. He added that by second half of CY22, growth concerns will be dominant.

He said, "This is a classic global stagflationary shock. The way we would look at it from a global context is peak growth impulses were already past us some time over the last two quarters, but peak inflation is yet to come. And that is on account of this massive commodity shock that is now hitting the world."

He added, "If oil were to sustain in the 110-120 band, we would expect growth and inflation estimates to be impacted and current account to be 4 percent or slightly over that. However, we don't think the RBI will yet change the characterization of what this inflation problem is, which essentially continues to be a supply side problem."

"One core view we have is this is not a global growth cycle that will sustain this amount of a commodity shock. Our sense is by second half of this calendar, growth concerns globally will be much more rampant than they are today," he explained.

On the impending interest rate hikes, he expects a relatively shallow cycle ahead. He also explained that the market is not expecting the US Fed to hike rates beyond 6-7 times in the first year.

"The market is gearing for inflation for longer, but does not expect the Fed to be able to hike beyond year one of the rate normalisation cycle. So, whatever six-seven rate hikes happen, happen in year one."

