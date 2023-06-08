India's oil refiners may cut fuel prices as financial health stabilises: Exclusive

One must note that HPCL still reported a net loss of nearly Rs 9,000 crore in financial year 2023 on a standalone basis.

The government is likely to ask India's Oil Marketing Companies - Indian Oil, BPCL and HPCL to cut fuel prices as their financials are now in better shape, sources with knowledge of the matter told CNBC-TV18.

Sources said that the financial health of the OMCs is close to normalcy led by fuel under recoveries. The March quarter turned out to be a good one for the state-run refiners as they cumulatively posted a net profit of nearly Rs 20,000 crore. The source adds that the OMCs are likely to have a good June quarter as well.

'Within bounds of legitimacy, OMCs can pass on some benefit,' the source said. A decision on the same is awaited.