OECD sees global growth at decade-low, blames governments' indecision
Updated : November 21, 2019 05:30 PM IST
The world economy is projected to grow by a decade-low 2.9 percent this year and next, the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development said in its Economic Outlook, trimming its 2020 forecast from an estimate of 3.0 percent in September.
