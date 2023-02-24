Odisha's Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari on Friday presented the state budget, and plans to raise expenditure on the construction of industrial infrastructure to attract investments and realise intentions expressed at the Mega Make In Odisha Summit.

The Agriculture Budget was presented first, with an outlay of Rs 24,829 crore for agriculture. The budget includes a revolving fund of Rs 2,000 crore for the grain collection programme, Rs 1,879 crore for welfare, Rs 166 crore for research in OUT, and an outlay of Rs 381 crore for the development of horticulture.

The budget also focuses on promoting Self-Help Groups (SHG) in agriculture, with a proposed expenditure of Rs 367 crore in 5 years for SHG groups. A sum of Rs 100 crore has been allocated for the Chithu Mission and Flower Farming. Additionally, the budget proposes an outlay of Rs 854 crore for 16 in-stream storage projects on the river.

The total budget expenditure for the state is 2 lakh 30 thousand crores, which includes an outlay of Rs 2,549 crore for the mission force, Rs 5,954 crores for the power sector, and an outlay of Rs 7,313 crore for the home department. The state government has also allocated Rs 500 crores for the Parvatigiri large-scale irrigation project.

Other proposed expenditures include Rs 181 crore for the construction of 450 check dams, Rs 961 crore for strengthening the salt dam, Rs 4,198 crore for an additional 1 lakh deep tube wells by 2025-26, Rs 400 crore for 1500 irrigation projects under the Biju Farmer Development Scheme, and Rs 191 crore for the restoration of the Akhal Akhil Irrigation Project.

The budget set aside Rs 497 crore outlay for the MILIT mission, Rs 836 crore for interest concession on farmers' loans under Kalia Yojana and Rs 600 crores to provide benefits under Pradhan Mantri Crop Insurance Scheme.

Ruckus in Assembly

The Opposition members raised a ruckus in Odisha Assembly on Friday ahead during the budget session over the death of a farmer in Boudh district allegedly due to his loan burden, forcing the Speaker to adjourn the House for an hour in the morning.

Paddy farmer Dharani Behera died of a heart attack at Bausuni mandi in Boudh district while waiting to dispose his paddy. Though he was given a token to sell his produce on January 25, his produce was allegedly not lifted and he waited for a long time.

He alleged that farmers are not getting the promised minimum support price of Rs 2040 per quintal for paddy in Odisha’s state-run mandis and therefore go for distress sale outside.