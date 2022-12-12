Homeeconomy news

October's Industrial Production contracts by 4%

By Sangam Singh  Dec 12, 2022 6:52:56 PM IST (Updated)

The IIP growth for the preceding month had increased to 3.1 percent. It fell 3.2 percent in the year-ago period. 

India's industrial growth, according to the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), dropped by 4 percent, way below Street estimates of -0.8 percent.

The IIP measures the manufacturing activity in various sectors of an economy. It measures the amount of industrial production for the period under review — October, in this case — in comparison with a reference period.
The IIP growth for the preceding month had increased to 3.1 percent. It fell 3.2 percent in the year-ago period.
The manufacturing sector, which has the highest weightage in the index, saw a sharp fall. It fell 5.6 percent compared to 1.8 percent in the preceding month.
In the industrial growth, the mining and electricity sector grew 2.5 percent and 1.2 percent compared to the previous month's 4.6 percent and 11.6 percent, respectively.
In September, the IIP growth stood at 3.1 percent.
Here's how various sectors performed in September and August
SectorSeptemberAugust
Primary Goods9.3%1.7%
Capital Goods10.3%5%
Intermediate Goods2%0.6%
Infra/Construction Goods7.4%1.7%
Consumer Durables-4.5%-2.5%
Consumer Non-Durables-7.1%-9.9%
 
