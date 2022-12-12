English
economy News

October's Industrial Production likely to be down at 0.8%

By Sangam Singh  Dec 12, 2022 5:43:47 PM IST (Published)

The government will release the index of industrial production (IIP) data on December 12. The Index of Industrial Production or IIP measures the manufacturing activity in various sectors of an economy

The government is set to release the industrial production (IIP) data on December 12. The Index of Industrial Production, or IIP, measures the manufacturing activity in various sectors of an economy. IIP measures the amount of industrial production for the period under review — October, in this case — in comparison with a reference period.

The IIP growth for October is expected to fall 0.8 percent, as against 3.1 percent in September. It fell 3.2 percent in the year-ago period. The October IIP growth estimates range from a decline of 2 percent to a rise of 1 percent, according to a CNBC-TV18 poll.
The slowdown in global growth and weak rural demand will impact this key economic indicator. The growth of core sectors, which account for 40 percent of the IIP, slowed to a 20-month low of 0.1 percent in October, as per the official data released in November. Moreover, merchandise exports contracted by 17 percent in October to fall below $30 billion.
In September, the IIP growth stood at 3.1 percent.
Here's how various sectors performed in September and August
SectorSeptemberAugust
Primary Goods9.3%1.7%
Capital Goods10.3%5%
Intermediate Goods2%0.6%
Infra/Construction Goods7.4%1.7%
Consumer Durables-4.5%-2.5%
Consumer Non-Durables-7.1%-9.9%
 
