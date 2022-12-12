Here's what to expect from industrial production, consumer and wholesale price indices' data

The government will release the index of industrial production (IIP) data and consumer price index (CPI) data on December 12, and wholesale price index (WPI) data on December 14.

The government is set to release the industrial production (IIP) data, consumer price index (CPI) data and wholesale price index (WPI). The CPI data for November and IIP data for October is slated to be announced on December 12, while November's WPI data will be released on December 14.

IIP Preview

The Index of Industrial Production or IIP measures the manufacturing activity in various sectors of an economy. IIP measures the amount of industrial production for the period under review — October, in this case — in comparison with a reference period. This macroeconomic data shows the state of various important economic sectors.

The IIP growth for October is expected to fall 0.8 percent, against 3.1 percent in September, and 3.2 percent in the year-ago period. The October IIP growth estimates range from a decline of 2 percent to a rise of 1 percent, according to a CNBC-TV18 poll.

The slowdown in global growth and weak rural demand will impact this key economic indicator. The growth of core sectors, which account for 40 percent of the IIP, slowed to a 20-month low of 0.1 percent in October, as per the official data released in November. Moreover, m erchandise exports contracted by 17 percent in October to fall below $30 billion.

In September, the IIP growth stood at 3.1 percent, up from a decline of 0.8 percent in the preceding month.

Here's how various sectors performed in September and August

Sector September August Primary Goods 9.3% 1.7% Capital Goods 10.3% 5% Intermediate Goods 2% 0.6% Infra/Construction Goods 7.4% 1.7% Consumer Durables -4.5% -2.5% Consumer Non-Durables -7.1% -9.9%

CPI Preview

The CPI is an index that measures retail inflation by examining the changes in prices of the most common consumer goods and services. It is calculated for a fixed list of items, including food, housing, apparel, transportation, electronics, medical care, education, etc.

CPI in November is seen at 6.3 percent against 6.8 percent in the preceding month and 4.9 percent in the year-ago period. According to a poll by CNBC-TV18, the November CPI estimates range from 6-6.5 percent.

November's core CPI is expected to be reported at 6.2 percent, up from six percent in October as per the poll by CNBC-TV18 and the food inflation is seen at 5.8 percent, down from seven percent in the previous month.

For October, CPI stood at 6.8 percent against 7.4 percent in the preceding month and 4.5 percent in the year-ago period.

November October September CPI 6.3 6.8 7.4 Core 6.2 6 6.1 Food 5.8 7 8.6

The inflation in November is seen cooling to a nine-month low, supported by a favourable base effect and moderation in prices. If CPI comes in at an estimated 6.3 percent, it would be the 11th consecutive month of inflation coming in above the 6 percent mark.

WPI Preview

WPI measures the price changes of goods that wholesale businesses sell to and trade in bulk with other businesses. The index tracks factory gate prices before retail prices, unlike CPI, which tracks prices of goods and services purchased by consumers.