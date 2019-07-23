Number of men migrating for marriage doubles in 10 years: report

The number of men migrating for marriage more than doubled between 2001 and 2011 as compared to an increase of 33 percent in the number of women doing so, The Times of India reported on Tuesday.

Migration data, analysed by TOI, for migration in the nine years preceding the last two censuses, shows that the most number of men migrating for marriage are in the north-east and South India, with Meghalaya, Tamil Nadu, Mizoram, Kerala, Assam, Manipur, Karnataka and AP having the highest figures, the report said.

These states had the highest proportion in the 2001 census too, the report said, adding that Karnataka showed the biggest growth with the number almost tripling by 2011.

States like Harayana, Punjab, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh have the least number of men migrating. The number of men migrating for marriage in these states is less than 2 percent of the women moving to get married, according to the report.

Rural areas see more men migrating for marriage in southern and north-eastern states, with Tamil Nadu having 10.2 percent migration in rural as compared to 7.9 percent in urban areas. Similarly, in Meghalaya, men were 15.3 percent of the ones who migrated for marriage in rural areas compared to 4.9 percent in urban areas, the report added.