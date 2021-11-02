NREGS spending row: Govt committed to making adequate provision

Finance Secretary TV Somanathan told CNBC-TV18 that the ministry is currently in discussions with the Rural Development Ministry to release additional funds for implementation of the MNREGS scheme. A report by People's Action for Employment Guarantee and Lib Tech India has said that 90% of MNREGA’s budget allocation has already been utilised till September 2021. Some large states are reeling from a negative net balance of funds.

Finance Secretary TV Somanathan has told CNBC-TV18 that the ministry is currently in discussions with the Rural Development Ministry to release additional funds towards implementation of the flagship Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee (MNREGS) scheme. A recent report prepared by People's Action for Employment Guarantee and Lib Tech India has highlighted that 90 percent of MNREGA’s budget allocation has already been utilised till the month of September.

But a number of large states are reeling from a negative net balance of funds. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has written to the Prime Minister on the delay in release of NREGS funds.

The demand for additional funds is already there with the finance ministry. Sources say that discussions in both the ministries for additional allocation of funds for NREGS are at an advanced stage. So, probably in the next few weeks, some clarity could be seen on that front. The finance ministry, on its part, has not placed any restrictions on MNREGS outgo. Probably that responsibility lies with the Ministry of Rural Development.

If one looks at the budget numbers and the amount spent, the MNREGA data available on the RD ministry's website show that against a budget of around Rs 73,000 crore , the release so far has been around Rs 64,377 crore.

To discuss all this in detail, CNBC-TV18 spoke to Reetika Khera, Associate Prof-Economics, IIT Delhi.

Khera said what is disappointing is that that if the government has to give 100 days of work to all the 15 crore job cardholders in this country, then the approximate budget for that would be Rs 3 lakh crore. Now, in spite of that year after year ― this is not peculiar to COVID times or to the NDA government, this has been a pattern right from the beginning ― allocations made in the budget have always fallen short of the funds needed to give work for 100 days to all the job cardholders.

However, it is true that not all cardholders would want a job for all 100 days. The interesting fact about NREGA is that when things go bad in the economy, and people exhaust all other employment avenues, they approach the NREGA.

"But in the pandemic year, in the year of these lockdowns, we know that this demand was high. We also know from previous utilisation patterns that every year we begin the financial year with arrears to NREGA workers, and yet this is not ready at the time of the budget. So, this unwillingness to learn a very simple lesson is a little bit frustrating, because, on the one hand, we say we are committed to meeting the obligations, while on the other hand, we don't do the most obvious thing, which is to make funds available in time," said Khera.

As per Lib Tech India data, job demand is down 25 percent year-on-year (YoY). So, what does that tell us in terms of the recovery that we are seeing in the rural economy?

Khera said, “I have issues with some of the data and the way it is presented in all the government's NREGA portal ― it is done in a way to make things look better than they are. One of the things that people use routinely is the word demanded, but in fact, a lot of the work that is demanded in NREGA never gets captured on the government's portals because the procedure for demanding work has become quite cumbersome over the past many years, and because they want to show lower delays, they often don't register demand until actually the work has been provided for and done, so that it gives them a little bit of a window to make it seem as though the wages were paid on time.”

Another way in which the data becomes somewhat suspect is that the government likes to say there are only 9.7 crore or less than 10 crore active job cards. But active job cards mean people who have asked for work in the past three years. "But in fact, we have made it so hard for people to ask for work, and even those who have asked for work, if they are not paid on time, then in subsequent time periods, they will not ask for work or demand work," she said, adding that some of these data have to be looked at with great caution. They don't really capture the ground reality.

Administrative data is useful to some extent in tracking the funds ― making sure the funds have been exhausted at the state level in many states. But this is not a very reliable indicator on the website, cautioned Khera.

For the full discussion, watch the video