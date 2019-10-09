NPAs continue to bite: Banks have lost Rs 1.76 lakh crore in the last three years
Updated : October 09, 2019 12:57 PM IST
The RTI replies demonstrate a constant surge in the amount written off by the scheduled commercial banks, which include public sector banks and private banks in the country, since 2014-15.
While banks claim that the recovery measures continue even after write-offs, sources say not more than 15-20 per cent is recovered.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more