Now, you can't charge your mobile phones or laptops at night on trains Updated : March 30, 2021 06:14 PM IST Charging points on long-distance trains will be switched off from 11 pm to 5 am. In the past, fire incidents were reported in long-distance trains due to overheating of laptops and mobile phones that were being charged at night. Published : March 30, 2021 06:13 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply