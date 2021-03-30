  • SENSEX
Now, you can't charge your mobile phones or laptops at night on trains

Updated : March 30, 2021 06:14 PM IST

Charging points on long-distance trains will be switched off from 11 pm to 5 am.
In the past, fire incidents were reported in long-distance trains due to overheating of laptops and mobile phones that were being charged at night.
Published : March 30, 2021 06:13 PM IST

