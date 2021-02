Fares of Mumbai's black and yellow taxis, better known as 'kaali-peeli' in the local lingo, have been hiked from Monday (February 22). Base fares of the taxis across Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) have been increased by Rs 3. Until now, the base fare for the normal taxis in the city was Rs 22.

Similarly, the minimum fare for auto-rickshaws has been raised by Rs 3 from Rs 18 to Rs 21. Earlier in the day, officials of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Transport Authority (MMRTA) reviewed the fares and announced the hike.

The fare hike could come as a relief for auto and taxi drivers given the fuel price hike that the country has witnessed this month. On Monday, for the second day in succession, the price of a litre of petrol in Mumbai was just below Rs 100 -- a litre of petrol on Monday cost Rs 97. The price of diesel, meanwhile, was at Rs 88.06 per litre.

Commenting on the rise in fuel prices, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Saturday (February 20) that the Centre and states should engage in talks to bring down prices. She called the rising fuel price a "vexatious issue" and added that barring a fall in price, no other answer will convince people.

Over the past couple of weeks, the price of petrol and diesel have been rising constantly, with people in some states such as Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh having to shell out over Rs 100 for a litre.