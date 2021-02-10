Now, Aadhar authentication mandatory for renewing licence or getting new licence online

The union road transport ministry has issued a draft order stating that individuals who want to avail the various contactless services through the portal have to obtain an Aadhaar authentication.

So, if you are a driving licence holder or vehicle owner, then you would need to get the Aadhaar authentication to be able to avail 16 types of online and contactless services available in the portal. This will help you avoid the hassles of visiting offices of transport departments, especially in times of COVID-19. Those who don’t want to go for Aadhaar authentication will have to visit the offices to avail these services.

Some of the services you would be able to avail online after Aadhaar authentication include getting learner licence, renewing your driving licence and obtaining an international driving licence. You can also change your residential address or registration certificate, or apply for transfer of ownership of your vehicle.

Till the time an individual gets the Aadhaar authentication, the benefits associated with contactless services shall be provided to that individual, subject to production of Aadhaar enrolment ID slip, stated the road transport ministry draft order.

The ministry has also sought suggestions and objections to the draft order. This Aadhaar authentication will aid the government in tackling fake documents and weeding out those individuals holding more than one driving licence.

This order is likely to become popular, with many people opting for contactless or online services.

The government is also planning to change the process of obtaining a driving licence. The draft order also states that in future the government is likely to issue a list of recognised car driving training centres. Only those who enroll in such training centres, will be eligible to get a driving licence immediately. At present, to obtain a driving licence in India, a person has to appear for theory and practical tests.