Economy
Now, Aadhar authentication mandatory for renewing licence or getting new licence online
Updated : February 10, 2021 04:02 PM IST
Those who don’t want to go for Aadhaar authentication will have to visit the offices to avail these services.
You can also change your residential address or registration certificate, or apply for transfer of ownership of your vehicle.
This Aadhaar authentication will aid the government in tackling fake documents and weeding out those individuals holding more than one driving licence.