Nouriel Roubini predicts US will head to recession as 'more financial institutions may falter’

Nearly a month after the shocking collapse of California-based Silicon Valley Bank, Nouriel Roubini, CEO of Roubini Macro Associates, LLC, thinks more financial institutions in the US will be in trouble.

“Recently, the problems of the banks have come from what is referred to as market or duration risk, meaning having long-term securities whose value is falling as interest rates are going higher, but we are going go from market risk to credit risk, because now there is a beginning of a credit crunch in the banking system, especially the regional banks that lend money to households, to corporations, to businesses, to commercial real estate,” he told CNBC-TV18 on April 11 in an exclusive chat.

He explained that as the credit crunch increases, there will be a recession in the US economy and once that happens there will be more non-performing loans and more defaults and therefore, there will be more stress for parts of the US banking system.

The Iranian-American economic consultant also shed light on the US jobs situation and said the tight labour market implies wage inflation is still too high in the US.

“Paradoxically, the fact that the labour market is still tight, the low unemployment rate, ageing of the population, restrictions on migration, falling labour force participation rate implies that the wage inflation is still too high,” he said.

Monthly jobs data for March last week suggested the unemployment rate was down to 3.5 percent. Nonfarm payrolls increased by 236,000 jobs last month, the Labor Department said in its closely watched employment report on Friday.

In Roubini’s opinion, the Fed has to increase interest rates even more to achieve the two percent inflation target and if the central bank does that, there can be a recession and financial instability in the US.

“In the short run that may prevent a recession, in the short run the stock market may rally, but if you blink then there will be a de-anchoring of inflation and inflation expectation, there will be a more severe wage price spiral,” he said.

He believes the Fed, like most major central banks, will pause rate hikes. Earlier this month, India's Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced that it won't hike the lending rate (repo rate) contrary to what market watchers and economists were expecting.

He recalled the 1970s which saw some of the highest rates of inflation in the US and the Fed was behind the curve, inflation got out of control and there was stagflation because of negative supply shocks.

Roubini also pointed to a contradiction between achieving price stability, maintaining growth and financial stability.

