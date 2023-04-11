Nouriel Roubini exclusive | 'See India allying with the US more versus Russia despite oil deals'

India, like many other emerging market countries, is reliant on oil and energy imports from Russia. However, according to the eminent economist, Nouriel Roubini this may change over time as India looks to diversify its energy sources.

The Chief Economist for Atlas Capital Team and Professor Emeritus at NYU's Stern School of Business, in an exclusive interview with CNBC-TV18, added that he sees India becoming closer to the West geopolitically in the future.

Roubini explained that gradually the global economy is headed from a unipolar to a bipolar reserve currency system. And it is because of this he sees India allying more with the West.

"In that system, I see India as closer to the West and to the dollar, rather than being close to the RMB (Renminbi). China and India are strategic rivals, they have border issues. It's true that India right now may need oil, energy, food, and fertilisers from Russia, but that dependency can change over time. And I see the future of India, a geopolitically member of the Quad (The Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, commonly known as the Quad, is a strategic security dialogue between Australia, India, Japan, and the United States that is maintained by talks between member countries) being closer to the US and the West."

One factor that Roubini believes will play a significant role in India's economic growth is the concept of "friend-shoring." This refers to the practice of companies relocating their operations to countries that are seen as friendly and stable, rather than simply seeking the lowest labour costs. Roubini believes that India stands to benefit greatly from this trend.

“It (India) is going to benefit from a friend-shoring. Money is going to be moving out of China because of the risk of China; it is going to move to places that are much more friendly to the West. One of them, given the industrial and tech base, is going to be India. So, I assume that India is not going to be part of that de-dollarisation process,” he said.

Also Read | Top treasury official says US not seeking China decoupling

Despite the challenges that India faces, Roubini remains optimistic about its prospects. He sees India as a positive emerging market, with tremendous potential for growth and development.

Roubini's insights offer valuable food for thought for anyone interested in India's economic future. While there are certainly challenges ahead, Roubini sees plenty of reasons to be hopeful, particularly as India continues to build closer ties with the West and explore new opportunities for growth and development.

Dr Nouriel Roubini is known for his prescient calls about the global financial crisis of 2008 and the more recent property crash in China. In his latest book, Mega Threats, he points to 10 threats, starting from geopolitics and climate change and wars, to soaring public and private debt, and joblessness due to the rise of artificial intelligence that can lead to the world in the very least, to depression, like in the 1930s.