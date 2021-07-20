Home

Live TV

    Sections

    Arrow

    Trending topics

    Arrow

    Multimedia

    Arrow
    • Home>
    • economy>
    • Notice inviting tender for auction of 27 mineral blocks issued by four states: Pralhad Joshi

    Notice inviting tender for auction of 27 mineral blocks issued by four states: Pralhad Joshi

    Profile image
    By PTI | IST (Published)
    Mini

    Notice Inviting Tender (NIT) for sale of 27 mineral blocks have been issued by four states, including Jharkhand and Odisha, Parliament was informed on Monday. While Odisha has issued Notice Inviting Tender for 11 mineral blocks, Madhya Pradesh has issued NIT for 10 blocks. NIT has been issued for four mineral blocks in Rajasthan and one block in Jharkhand.

    Notice inviting tender for auction of 27 mineral blocks issued by four states: Pralhad Joshi
    Notice Inviting Tender (NIT) for sale of 27 mineral blocks have been issued by four states, including Jharkhand and Odisha, Parliament was informed on Monday. While Odisha has issued Notice Inviting Tender for 11 mineral blocks, Madhya Pradesh has issued NIT for 10 blocks. NIT has been issued for four mineral blocks in Rajasthan and one block in Jharkhand.
    Replying to a written question in the Rajya Sabha, Coal and Mines Minister Pralhad Joshi said, "Currently, Notice Inviting Tender (NIT) for auction of 27 mineral are issued by four states, namely, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Odisha and Jharkhand." The minister further said, "114 mineral blocks are auctioned by various State Governments."
    He added that various steps have been taken to reduce the imports of coal. These include the launch of commercial mining to increase the availability of coal through non-Coal India (CIL) mining leases, increase in the availability of the dry fuel through greater allocations of coal under different auction windows conducted by the coal behemoth, and reduction in floor price for different categories of non-power consumers by CIL.
    CIL accounts for over 80 percent of domestic coal output.
    Tags
    Previous Article

    World Bank, GMR, L&T, TATA have shown interest in Sonnagar-Gomoh section: Railways

    Next Article

    E-grocers turn a corner during pandemic, but challenges are far from over

    Market Movers

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    UltraTechCement7,398.50 86.15 1.18
    HUL2,432.50 23.85 0.99
    Asian Paints3,007.70 25.75 0.86
    Shree Cements28,079.15 82.30 0.29
    Infosys1,547.20 5.50 0.36
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    UltraTechCement7,396.30 84.30 1.15
    Asian Paints3,007.60 28.25 0.95
    HUL2,433.55 23.10 0.96
    Infosys1,546.95 5.15 0.33
    Bajaj Auto3,890.00 6.80 0.18
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    UltraTechCement7,398.50 86.15 1.18
    HUL2,432.50 23.85 0.99
    Asian Paints3,007.70 25.75 0.86
    Shree Cements28,079.15 82.30 0.29
    Infosys1,547.20 5.50 0.36
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    UltraTechCement7,396.30 84.30 1.15
    Asian Paints3,007.60 28.25 0.95
    HUL2,433.55 23.10 0.96
    Infosys1,546.95 5.15 0.33
    Bajaj Auto3,890.00 6.80 0.18

    Currency

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Dollar-Rupee74.8600-0.0100-0.01
    Euro-Rupee88.1930-0.1160-0.13
    Pound-Rupee102.2430-0.0930-0.09
    Rupee-100 Yen0.6836-0.0001-0.02
    View More