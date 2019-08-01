Nothing social about it: The gloves are finally off on CSR 

Back in 2013, when the Section 135 of the Companies Act, also known as the CSR Act, came into being, it was touted as a benign attempt to bring the private sector on board for social development. The government of that day repeatedly assured the corporate sector that the act would not be like a 2 percent tax, but a mechanism wherein the companies could bring in their best practices in the social development sphere.

The companies were asked to make a contribution out of their net profit, and in case they were not able to, at least explain the reason for not being able to spend two per cent of their average net profits of the last three years as CSR. While there was always the fear of the penal action, the government kept on insisting that it wasn't the case. The idea was to impel and not compel.

The results were there for all to see. The total CSR spend by the top 500 companies in the country since the applicability of mandatory CSR in 2014 crossed Rs 50,000 crore by March 2019, according to a report.

Everything seemed to be going fine, companies were actively building toilets, planting trees, contributing to the PM Relief Fund and other things. Even so, there seemed to be a perceptible shift by the government on the manner in which this act was to be implemented. There was a hardening of the stance. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs didn't seem pretty pleased by how the corporate sector was conducting its social responsibility practices, or rather spending money on it.

Back in May, I had written about how the government's attitude towards the act was changing, the carrot was turning into a stick. Well, that transformation is now fully done. The benign mask is off now, the parliament on Tuesday cleared amendments to the company’s law that will make the act stringent, and penalise companies for not spending the 2 percent sum on CSR. The new norms mandate that the company should transfer the unutilised portion of the CSR funds to an escrow account called the ‘Unspent Corporate Social Responsibility Account’ within six months of the end of the financial year.

After that, the company has to then utilise these funds for CSR activity within three years from the date of transfer. At the end of the three years, the unutilised portion of these funds will be transferred to specified funds, like the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund.

If the company fails to comply with the norms, there are penal charges ranging from Rs 5,000 to Rs 25 lakh. Also, there is a possibility of imprisonment of the the top bosses for up to three years. In short, the CSR Act has now got teeth, rather sharp ones, that can bite hard.

Not surprisingly, the new amendments have set the cat among the pigeons. While none of the corporate honchos has come out openly against the changes, the undercurrent of resentment is quite palpable. People are heralding the shift as the return of the Inspector Raj. Wherein corporates will be goaded in certain direction to spend their money and harassed if they don't.

The danger is that the hardening of the CSR Act will reduce its efficacy. The companies will now look at it as a compliance issue rather than a catalyst to partake in social development work. Two percent of profit after tax (PAT) will become just another checklist spend, like paying of advance tax. This is especially so, as the government has come down pretty heavily on the non-governmental organisations (NGO) sector. With its stern crackdown, there are not many NGOs left who can undertake CSR work of such scale and magnitude. Result -- writing a cheque for Swachh Bharat will be a lot less cumbersome than adopting a village, or setting up a school.

Many corporates in India are actively reassessing their CSR spends, aligning it with the broader objectives of Sustainable Development Goals or SDGs. There seems like matured approach on CSR was just becoming a reality.

Thanks to the new amendments, going forth, cheque-book spending would be preferred over mission-mode projects. This shift would be detrimental to the very essence of social responsibility.

Spending money on social development is the sole preserve of the government. That is why the various taxes and cess go. The corporate sector should be encouraged into spending money for social upliftment, not coerced with a gun on their head.

Now that can’t be the best way to be social, can’t it?

Shashwat DC is Features Editor at CNBC-TV18. He is closet-activist for sustainability and CSR, when not pondering over the future of humanity or contemplating the launch of the new Android phone.