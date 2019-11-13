Not just Delhi, Lahore air too remains hazardous, says report

Lahore's air quality remained 'hazardous' with an air quality ranking of 447, according to Air Visual's Air Quality Index (AQI) list on Wednesday, reported Dawn.

The Punjab capital is ranked the second most polluted city in the world, according to Air Visual, which records air pollution levels across the globe in real-time. Delhi holds the top spot, with an AQI of 556 recorded on Wednesday, said the report.

An AQI ranking between 301-500 (or above) is classified as 'hazardous' and would "trigger a health warning of emergency conditions. The entire population is more likely to be affected", according to Air Now.