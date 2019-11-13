Economy
Not just Delhi, Lahore air too remains hazardous, says report
Updated : November 13, 2019 04:42 PM IST
The Punjab capital is ranked the second most polluted city in the world, according to Air Visual.
An AQI ranking between 301-500 (or above) is classified as 'hazardous' and would "trigger a health warning of emergency conditions.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more