North Indian youths incapable of getting jobs, says Union Minister Santosh Gangwar
Updated : September 15, 2019 04:36 PM IST
The Minister present at an event here said that there was no shortage of jobs but the companies wishing to recruit say that the youths here were ineligible.
The Minister of Independent charge for Ministry of Labour and Employment said that there was a lot of employment available.
