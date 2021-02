North America's first Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) began trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Thursday. Just last week, the Ontario Securities Commission had approved the Purpose Bitcoin ETF (ticker BTCC) for trading. It has been developed by Toronto-based Purpose Investments.

The first Bitcoin ETF in North America got off to a flying start in its debut and attracted a jolt of trading volume, with investors exchanging almost Rs 1,197 crore worth of shares. This is the first of two Bitcoin ETFs expected to launch on the Toronto Stock Exchange this week. The second ETF (ticker EBIT) will start trading on Friday.

The Bitcoin ETF from Purpose Investments invests directly in physical or digital Bitcoin. It reflects how the cryptocurrency boom has shown no signs of abating of late, with Bitcoin trading at a high of Rs 38 lakh (over $51,000) on Friday (February 19). The Purpose Investments fund ranked among the most actively traded securities in Toronto.

The launch of the ETF on a major North American exchange is a result of numerous attempts by crypto promoters to gain regulatory approval for an exchange-traded crypto fund. The Purpose Bitcoin ETF gives investors exposure to the cryptocurrency without needing to hold the digital tokens themselves. The ETF stores the Bitcoins offline with Gemini Trust Company, a US crypto venture.

Since the beginning of this year, Bitcoin has attracted a lot of interest from many mainstream investors. It has captivated billionaire Elon Musk and hedge-fund moguls such as Alan Howard and Paul Tudor Jones among many others worldwide. The cryptocurrency is also grabbing a lot of mainstream attention after Tesla announced on February 8 that the electric carmaker had invested around Rs 10,877 crore ($1.5 billion) in Bitcoin and would begin accepting payments for its cars and other products with the cryptocurrency in the near future.