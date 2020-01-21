Economy
Non-compliance in GST payments may be burning a Rs 5 lakh crore hole in revenues, says report
Updated : January 21, 2020 11:51 AM IST
FFC made a presentation to the GST Council recently and assessed that the revenue loss was equivalent to 2.4 percent of gross domestic product, the report said.
This works out to Rs 5 lakh crore if one goes by the first advance estimate of nominal GDP for FY20 released earlier this month, it added.
