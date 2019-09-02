Nomura cuts India's 2020 GDP outlook to 6.9%, expects rate cut in October

Global brokerage Nomura has cut India's growth projections for the year 2020 to 6.9 percent from the earlier projected 7.1 percent, citing "tighter financial conditions."

“Amid the slowdown, there are signs of growing divergences within the region, with Vietnam, Taiwan and Malaysia benefitting from the diversion of trade away from China. We are lowering our 2020 growth forecast for India, given tighter financial conditions, and see downside risks to our growth forecasts in South Korea, Thailand, Singapore and Indonesia,” analysts at Nomura wrote in a special report titled ‘The world economy: Nearing an inflection point’.

India's economy expanded at its slowest pace in more than six years in April-June quarter, government data showed on Friday.

Gross Domestic Product of India, Asia's third-largest economy, grew at a slower-than-expected 5.0 percent in the latest three-month period compared with 5.8 percent in the previous quarter.

On the policy front, Nomura expects the Reserve Bank of India to further cut rates to boost weaker domestic demand. It expects a 25 basis point rate cut in October versus 15 basis point earlier.

One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.

Global Economy

According to Nomura, an escalation in the ongoing trade war between the US and China can see the global growth for 2020 dip to 3.3 percent in the worst-case scenario, it said in the report.

The brokerage said that the US is experiencing a mini-recession (like in 1991 and 2001). In China, very weak exports and manufacturing investment will be joined by a property market slump, causing rising debt defaults.

Nomura remains concerned over the prospects of the global economic outlook on account of the US-China trade war. It also said that the US President Donald Trump’s threat to enforce the Emergency Economic Powers Act to get US companies to move their businesses out of China is adding to the manufacturing business gloom.

On Europe front, Nomura expects Germany’s economy to be hit hard, dragging the eurozone into a technical recession and leaving the region very exposed to a hard Brexit or a debt crisis in Italy.

"Germany would turn on the fiscal taps and the ECB would step up its asset purchase program, buying riskier private assets. In the UK, if a hard Brexit, the Bank of England will cut rates despite sharply rising inflation", the report said.

Nomura also highlighted the upside scenario to the global economy by saying that the geopolitical risks will subside when the US and China quickly reach a trade truce.

"In that case, the US Fed might only cut once more in September and start hiking late in 2020. Germany and the more open Asian economies will rebound very strongly, led by exports and investment. The risk-on hunt for yield will return to emerging markets; in Asia, capital inflows will particularly be robust to India, Indonesia and the Philippines," it said in the report.

Nomura on Global Economy's Forecast