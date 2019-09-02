Moneycontrol Pro#NRC#EconomicRelief#AutoWoes
Nomura cuts India's 2020 GDP outlook to 6.9%, expects rate cut in October

Updated : September 02, 2019 08:31 AM IST

Nomura has cut India's growth projections for the year 2020 to 6.9 percent from the earlier projected 7.1 percent.
Nomura expects the Reserve Bank of India to further cut rates to boost weaker domestic demand.
