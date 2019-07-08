Nobel laureate Joseph Stiglitz touts 'progressive capitalism'
Updated : July 08, 2019 12:12 PM IST
In his new book "People, Power and Profits ," Stiglitz outlines his case for "progressive capitalism" in which government programs for health care, retirement and housing can compete against private-sector options.
Progressive capitalism is not anti-market.
On health care, it's clear that the private sector is failing to provide for the needs of large numbers who are uninsured or have costly medical expenses.
