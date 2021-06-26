No tax on COVID-19 treatment bills, aid to families, says Centre

©TV18 Broadcast Limited. All rights reserved.
In simple terms, the person who pays for the treatment and the beneficiary of the payment will not face tax liability. The move has brought relief to a lot of people burdened by medical expenses.
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Steel
|1,165.25
|52.10
|4.68
|Axis Bank
|761.35
|22.20
|3.00
|SBI
|428.80
|11.60
|2.78
|ICICI Bank
|649.00
|14.95
|2.36
|Hindalco
|375.90
|6.85
|1.86
|Company
|Price
|Chng
|%Chng
|Dollar-Rupee
|74.2000
|0.0400
|0.05
|Euro-Rupee
|88.5440
|0.0470
|0.05
|Pound-Rupee
|103.1210
|-0.1520
|-0.15
|Rupee-100 Yen
|0.6699
|0.0011
|0.16