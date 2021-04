The government officials on Friday said that there is no talk within the government of another stimulus and the budgeted market borrowing for FY22 is sufficient.

"The impact will be seen on restaurants, hospitality, hotels and tourism. We have budgeted more by way of FY22 market borrowing and may not need that much," officials informed CNBC-TV18.

"We are factoring in strong inflows from small savings with reference to government's borrowing. We have not reduced H1 govt borrowing and kept it at 60 percent," they said.

The government has, meanwhile, exceeded FY21 revised estimates on taxes. The net direct tax revenues stand at 9.43 lakh crore as against 9.05 lakh crore RE as of April 5. The net Indirect tax mop-up stands at 10.70 lakh cr as against 9.90 lakh cr RE as of April 5.