No revision in petrol, diesel prices today

The oil marketing companies (OMCs) kept petrol, diesel prices on pause on Monday after reducing them on Sunday.

Accordingly, the price of petrol and diesel was static at Rs 101.19 and Rs 88.62 per litre in Delhi, as per Indian Oil Corporation, the country's largest fuel retailer.

In Mumbai, the petrol price was unchanged at Rs 107.26 per litre on Monday. The cost of diesel was stable at Rs 96.19 a litre.

Also read |

The prices of petrol and diesel are reviewed by oil marketing companies such as state-run Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), Bharat Petroleum (BPCL), and Hindustan Petroleum (HPCL) on a daily basis and any revision is implemented from 6 am in the morning.

Oil companies revise rates of petrol and diesel daily based on the average price of benchmark fuel in the international market in the preceding 15-days, and foreign exchange rates.

Globally, oil prices extended losses on Monday after the world's top exporter Saudi Arabia slashed crude prices for Asia over the weekend, signalling that global markets are well supplied, according to news agency Reuters.

Brent crude futures for November fell 57 cents, or 0.8 percent, to $72.04 a barrel by 0101 GMT while US West Texas Intermediate crude for October was at $68.73 a barrel, down 56 cents, or 0.8 percent, Reuters said.