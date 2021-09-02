No revision in petrol, diesel prices today

The oil marketing companies (OMCs) kept petrol, diesel prices on pause on Thursday after reducing them on Wednesday

Accordingly, the price of petrol and diesel was static at Rs 101.34 and Rs 88.77 per litre in Delhi, as per Indian Oil Corporation, the country's largest fuel retailer.

In Mumbai, the petrol price was unchanged at Rs 107.39 per litre on Thursday. The cost of diesel was stable at Rs 96.33 a litre.

The prices of petrol and diesel are reviewed by oil marketing companies such as state-run Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), Bharat Petroleum (BPCL), and Hindustan Petroleum (HPCL) on a daily basis and any revision is implemented from 6 am in the morning.

Oil companies revise rates of petrol and diesel daily based on the average price of benchmark fuel in the international market in the preceding 15-days, and foreign exchange rates.

Globally, oil prices fell on Thursday after OPEC+ agreed to keep its policy of gradually returning supply to the market at a time when coronavirus cases around the world are surging and many US refiners, a key source of crude demand, remained offline, according to news agency Reuters.

Brent crude was down by 52 cents, or 0.7 percent, at $71.07 a barrel by 0134 GMT, after dropping 4 cents on Wednesday. US oil fell 56 cents, or 0.8 percent, to $ 68.03 a barrel, after rising 9 cents in the previous session, Reuters said.