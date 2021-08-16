No revision in petrol, diesel prices for 30th straight day

The oil marketing companies (OMCs) continued the pause on petrol, diesel price hike for the 30th straight day on Monday.

Accordingly, the price of petrol and diesel was static at Rs 101.84 and Rs 89.87 per litre in Delhi, as per Indian Oil Corporation, the country's largest fuel retailer.

In Mumbai, the petrol price was unchanged at Rs 107.83 per litre on Monday. The cost of diesel was stable at Rs 97.45 a litre.

The prices of petrol and diesel are reviewed by oil marketing companies such as state-run Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), Bharat Petroleum (BPCL), and Hindustan Petroleum (HPCL) on a daily basis and any revision is implemented from 6 am in the morning.

On the global front, oil prices fell more than 1 percent on Monday, dropping for a third session, as the government imposed restrictions on mobility to counter the spread of the Delta variant raised worries about a recovery in fuel demand, according to news agency Reuters.

Brent crude was down 80 cents, or 1.1 percent, at $69.79 a barrel by 0046 GMT, after edging lower last week. US oil fell by 81 cents, or 1.2 percent, to $67.63 a barrel, having risen slightly last week, Reuters said.