No revision in petrol, diesel prices for 12th day in a row

The oil marketing companies (OMCs) kept petrol, diesel prices unchanged on Friday for the twelfth day in a row.

Accordingly, the price of petrol and diesel was static at Rs 101.19 and Rs 88.62 per litre in Delhi, as per Indian Oil Corporation, the country's largest fuel retailer.

In Mumbai, the petrol price was unchanged at Rs 107.26 per litre on Friday. The cost of diesel was stable at Rs 96.19 a litre.

The prices of petrol and diesel are reviewed by oil marketing companies such as state-run Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), Bharat Petroleum (BPCL), and Hindustan Petroleum (HPCL) on a daily basis and any revision is implemented from 6 am in the morning.

Oil companies revise rates of petrol and diesel daily based on the average price of benchmark fuel in the international market in the preceding 15-days, and foreign exchange rates.

Globally, oil prices steadied on Thursday after hitting a multiweek high a day earlier as the threat to US Gulf crude production from Hurricane Nicholas receded, according to news agency Reuters.

Meanwhile, the GST Council may today consider taxing petrol, diesel and other petroleum products under the single national GST regime, a move that may require huge compromises by both central and state governments on the revenues they collect from taxing these products, news agency PTI reported.