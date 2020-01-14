No rate cut in February policy meet as inflation surpasses RBI's 6% limit, say experts

Experts believe the RBI will hold policy rates in February, as retail inflation for January is expected to witness an uptick on the back of high vegetable prices and services inflation led by telecom tariff.

They, however, expect the inflation to ease after January. India's consumer price (CPI) print for December was at 7.35 percent, while the December CPI core inflation was at 3.7 percent. In November, retail inflation was at 5.54 percent.

The inflation has still surpassed the RBI's ceiling of 6 percent. Experts believe the central bank will hold rates in February, and closely watch fiscal deficit, before resuming the rate cuts.

The RBI would also take cues from the global commodity prices, especially crude oil which may witness volatility due to geopolitical tensions.

RBI may choose to opt for a pause and may use other tools such as 'operation twist' to lower the cost of borrowing, according to Edelweiss.

However, Emkay believes that it would be too soon for the banking sector regulator to change its stance to tightening as inflation is more or less transient in nature amid wide output gap.

Phillip Capital, in its report, stated that inflation is expected to remain elevated for the rest of the financial year 2020 and the reversal of food inflation is the key. The brokerage also maintains its stance of status quo on interest rates in the February policy meeting.

While holding rates in February, global brokerage Nomura sees a rate cut in Q2FY21. However, according to Deutsche Bank rate cuts are expected only in Q3FY21 or Q4FY21.

Deutsche Bank expects CPI to average at about 5.9 percent in May and close to 4.9 percent in H1FY21. It added that CPI may sharply fall in October-December 2020 to 3.1 percent with December 2020 print closer to 2 percent.

In its December policy review, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had maintained status quo, for the first time in FY20 on higher inflation expectations even as economic growth is likely to weaken, going ahead.