No rate cut in February policy meet as inflation surpasses RBI's 6% limit, say experts
Updated : January 14, 2020 02:08 PM IST
Experts believe the Central Bank will now hold rates in February, and would closely watch fiscal deficit, before resuming the rate cuts.
While holding rates in February, global brokerage Nomura sees a rate cut in Q2FY21 now.
Emkay believes that RBI will be too soon for the RBI to change its stance to tightening.
