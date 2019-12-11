No proposal to withdraw Rs 2,000 notes, Anurag Thakur dismisses reports

Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur has dismissed the reports that the government is going to withdraw Rs 2000 currency notes from the market and assured people that there was no need to worry about it.

Replying to a question in Rajya Sabha on government's plan to withdraw Rs 2000 note in the future, the minister told the House that surfacing of such report is a real worry.

Thakur also said that the objectives of note-ban were to wiping out black money, eliminating fake currencies from the system, stop terror financing, and to integrate the informal economy with the formal economy. Besides that, it was also aimed at expanding tax base, employment and boost digital payments.

In November 2016, the government demonetised the old currency notes of Rs 1,000 and Rs 500. The minister said that demonetisation followed by digitalisation and reduction of cash use in informal economy has reduced note circulation by Rs 3046.05 billion.

Notes in circulation (NIC) were increased to Rs 22,356.48 billion as of December 2, 2019, from Rs 17,741.87 billion as of November 4, 2016, according to the update.

Since October 2014 till October 2016, note circulation had grown at an average of 14.51 percent year-on-year. However, due to penetration in digital payment, the notes in circulation have come down, he said.