Economy
No proposal to withdraw Rs 2,000 notes, Anurag Thakur dismisses reports
Updated : December 11, 2019 03:22 PM IST
Union Minister Anurag Thakur said that surfacing of such report is a real worry.
Thakur also said that the objectives of note-ban were to wiping out black money
Due to penetration in digital payments, the notes in circulation have come down, the minister said
