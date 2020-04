There is no proposal under consideration to cut salaries of central government employees, multiple senior government officials told CNBC-TV18.

"There is no truth at all in this. Government is not planning any cut in salaries," a senior official told CNBC-TV18.

The officials said some departments had appealed for a voluntary one-day salary contribution to pool resources for COVID relief operations.

“Each department has appealed and it happens all the time when a national disaster strikes,“ the official quoted above said.

But there was no plan of extending these voluntary contributions into some kind of a pay reduction at the national level, officials said.

"A salary cut is possible only when someone is penalised. Or if a financial emergency is imposed. There’s no case for either in the current scenario," another government official said.

On April 6, the Union Cabinet decided on a voluntary annual pay cut of 30 percent for the Council of Ministers, the President, Vice President & Members of Parliament.

On April 15, Vice Chairman and Members of NITI Aayog and Chairman PMEAC, contributed to PM CARES by voluntarily taking a salary cut of 30 percent for a year.

On April 17, the revenue department issued a circular saying that officers and staff would be contributing a day's salary every month till March 2021 to the PM CARES Fund to aid the government’s efforts to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

Central government departments have already contributed a day's salary in March to the PM CARES Fund. Along with the one time CSR contribution, the amount raised was in excess of Rs 3900 crore.