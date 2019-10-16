No political will in India to participate in RCEP FTA, says Swadeshi Jagaran Manch 

India has no political will to be part of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) mega FTA, according to influential Delhi-based think tank Swadeshi Jagaran Manch (SJM).

SJM is affiliated to the Hindu nationalist group Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and has been publicly opposing the proposed mega duty free pact, that has 16 members, including India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand and Asean Group.

Speaking to CNBC TV 18, convenor of SJM Ashwani Mahajan said, "The political leadership has never been interested in finalising RCEP. Yes, they were engaging. Engagement was also for the reason that you need to understand the dynamics of trade… what others are doing,"

Poor strategy

Mahajan claimed that the pressure to join the RCEP FTA in its present form happened because of poor negotiation strategy. "In the past five years, the political leadership has not gone ahead with the EU FTA or with RCEP. Suddenly there was a change because of the situation created by our negotiators," he said.

According to Mahajan, SJM and the domestic industry reached out to the Indian political leadership to sensitise them about the impact of the mega free trade pact.

The biggest concern that the Indian domestic industry has is with regards to China which accounts for half of the $100 billion + trade deficit India has with RCEP member nations. "This is when we don't have an FTA with them (China). Negotiators from India have already offered (China) 80 percent of the (Indian) tariff lines to be brought to zero," Mahajan said.

He also criticised the proposed automatic trigger mechanism for higher import duty in the RCEP FTA that has been moved by Indian trade diplomats. "The auto trigger mechanism is a farce as protection will be for a few lines," he added.

In a bid to break the last minute deadlock, a 14-point work programme has been circulated among RCEP negotiators out of which at least six relate specifically to India. These issues will have to be sorted out before October 22 but Mahajan believes that it's too less a time to iron out the trade issues.

Unresolved issues

India trade diplomats maintain that the Indian industry was kept fully aware of the Indian offers in the RCEP FTA at the cost of losing negotiating space. "During the industry consultations the Indian tariff offers on all 11000 + tariff lines were shared with the industry. They were also told about the two- decade period in which tariffs would be cut," said a source. "The RCEP talks are over. Only the bilateral issues between member countries are left."

Sources also told CNBC TV18 that any remaining unresolved issues from the 14-point RCEP work programme will be sent to the RCEP leaders’ summit that will happen along the East Asia Summit, which Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to attend.

"The PM will have to take a final call on the unresolved RCEP FTA issues of Indian interest," the source said.