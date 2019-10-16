No political will in India to participate in RCEP FTA, says Swadeshi Jagaran Manch
Updated : October 16, 2019 07:42 PM IST
The pressure to join the RCEP FTA in its present form happened because of poor negotiation strategy, says Mahajan.
The think-tank criticises the proposed automatic trigger mechanism for higher import duty in the RCEP FTA that has been moved by Indian trade diplomats.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more