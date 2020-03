As the nation goes under a 21-day total lockdown, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has requested citizens to refrain from panic buying of essential goods and medicines which would be available during the lockdown period.

By converging around shops, you are risking the spread of COVID-19. No panic buying please. Please stay indoors. I repeat- Centre and State Governments will ensure all essentials are available. https://t.co/bX00az1h7l — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 24, 2020

state and central government will make available all essential goods to the public.

My fellow citizens, THERE IS ABSOLUTELY NO NEED TO PANIC. Essential commodities, medicines etc. would be available. Centre and various state governments will work in close coordination to ensure this. Together, we will fight COVID-19 and create a healthier India. Jai Hind! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 24, 2020

Stores, including ration shops (under PDS), dealing with food, groceries, fruits and vegetables, dairy and milk booths, meat and fish, animal fodder, come under the exemption and would be available during the 21-day curfew period, according to the order.