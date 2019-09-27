#CorporateTaxCut#EconomicRelief#AutoWoes
No liquidity crisis, demand to pick up, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Updated : September 27, 2019 06:43 AM IST

After a two-hour meeting with private sector banks, non-banking finance companies and housing finance companies, Sitharaman said that none of the lenders complained about liquidity issues.
Addressing the media after the meeting, Sitharaman evinced hope that demand would return in most of the sectors.
The FM said even if there was a problem in liquidity, it was in the wholesale financing, and not in the retail.
