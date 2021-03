RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on Thursday said that the relationship between the central bank and the bond market should be "cooperative" and "not combative", adding that there is "no fight between RBI and market."

In its State of the Economy report for March bulletin, RBI had warned against "bond vigilantes", saying they are unsettling markets, undermining global recovery and triggering capital outflows from emerging markets.

In a media event on Thursday, Das said he is confident that the central bank will be able to manage the bond yields. He reiterated that RBI will ensure an orderly evolution of the yield curve, as disorderly evolution can disrupt growth.

"Right from October 2020, we have given explicit guidance to the bond market. We expect an orderly evolution of the yield curve, it cannot be otherwise," Das had said in an interview with CNBC-TV18 in late February.

Talking about the economic forecasts, he said an RBI team is looking at high-frequency data and will give its growth forecast during the MPC meet of April. RBI had earlier projected GDP for next year at 10.5 percent. However, Das on Thursday said that it might not be needed.