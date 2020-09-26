  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Economy
Business

No diversion of GST funds, say FinMin sources

Updated : September 26, 2020 03:45 PM IST

The CAG report highlighted that the Centre used GST cess of over Rs 47,000 crore elsewhere instead of crediting it to the GST compensation fund in the last two financial years
Finance Ministry sources said the compensation receipt in the CFI was subject to reconciliation in the coming months, as usual, in the forthcoming financial year
No diversion of GST funds, say FinMin sources

Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.

You May Also Like

RIL's retail arm receives Rs 7,500 crore from Silver Lake for 1.75% stake sale

RIL's retail arm receives Rs 7,500 crore from Silver Lake for 1.75% stake sale

Positive pay system for cheque payments to come into effect from Jan 1: RBI

Positive pay system for cheque payments to come into effect from Jan 1: RBI

New products in health, hygiene spike in past 6 months with 1,897 launches: Nielsen

New products in health, hygiene spike in past 6 months with 1,897 launches: Nielsen

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement