No diversion of GST funds, say FinMin sources

Days after the Comptroller and Auditor General of India or the CAG, raised questions at the short crediting of funds by Centre, owed to the states under various GST laws, government sources have denied allegations of 'diversion of funds' as reported by sections of the media,

Finance Ministry sources, who did not want to be named, said compensation due to states for the years 2017-18 and 2018-19 were fully paid and the time taken for reconciliation of compensation receipts cannot be termed as diversion of GST Cess Fund .

India's apex auditor has raised red flags over the violation of GST compensation laws by the Centre. The CAG report highlighted that the Centre used GST cess of over Rs 47,000 crore elsewhere instead of crediting it to the GST compensation fund in the last two financial years.

According to the CAG report, short-crediting was a violation of the GST Compensation Cess Act, 2017, and it has recommended the Finance Ministry to take immediate corrective action.

"Collection of the cess and its transfer to the GST Compensation Cess Fund, shows that there was short crediting to the Fund of the GST Compensation Cess collections totalling to Rs 47,272 crore during 2017-18 and 2018-19," the CAG report said.

Excerpt from the report:

The amount by which the cess was short credited was retained in the Consolidated Fund of India (CFI) and became available for use for purposes other than what was provided in the Act. GST Compensation cess was to be transferred to the Public Account by debit to Major Head '2047-Other fiscal services'. Instead, Ministry of Finance operated the Major Head ‘3601-Transfer of Grants in aid to States’. The wrongful operation has implications on the reporting of Grants in aid, since the GST Compensation Cess is the right of the States and is not a Grant in aid.

In FY18, Rs 62,616 crore was collected as GST compensation cess and only Rs 56,146 crore was transferred to the Compensation Fund. Similarly, in FY19 Rs 95,081 crore was collected as GST cess and the Centre credited only Rs 54,275 crore to the compensation fund. According to the Compensation Act, states have the right to the compensation and the Centre only collects the funds since all GST collections are first received by Centre and are then transferred to states under various heads.

Finance Ministry sources said the compensation receipt in the CFI was subject to reconciliation in the coming months, as usual, in the forthcoming financial year.

They pointed out that even the CAG in its report had not mentioned that the compensation cess was diverted.

"The amount collected under compensation cess fund have been regularly and fully distributed to States as per their dues and budgetary provisions and by the end of July 2020 everything has been accounted for and released. If this is so, then where is question of any diversion?" said an official

Official said that all amounts including taxes, cesses, etc. collected by the Centre should, under the Article 266 of the Constitution, get credited first to the Consolidated Fund of India (CFI) and only then can it be (is) transferred to any other fund through a budget head in Union Budget.

Finance Ministry sources also acknowledged that the Compensation Act requires that the amount of cess collected in the CFI should be transferred to the Compensation Fund and the compensation to States should be released from the Fund.

However, since the final accounts of amounts collected are known only after the end of the financial year, normally by the end of June next year after necessary reconciliation, any amount collected over and above the estimate, will remain in the Consolidated Fund of India temporarily. After reconciliation, the amount is transferred to Compensation Fund and from that fund to States as per their compensation formula. Therefore, such temporary retention of GST cess in CFI pending reconciliation and cannot be treated as diversion, officials said.