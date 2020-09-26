Business No diversion of GST funds, say FinMin sources Updated : September 26, 2020 03:45 PM IST The CAG report highlighted that the Centre used GST cess of over Rs 47,000 crore elsewhere instead of crediting it to the GST compensation fund in the last two financial years Finance Ministry sources said the compensation receipt in the CFI was subject to reconciliation in the coming months, as usual, in the forthcoming financial year Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.