No change in petrol, diesel prices today

The oil marketing companies (OMCs) kept petrol, diesel prices stable on Wednesday after reducing them on Tuesday

Accordingly, the price of petrol and diesel was static at Rs 101.49 and Rs 88.92 per litre in Delhi, as per Indian Oil Corporation, the country's largest fuel retailer. In Mumbai, the petrol price was unchanged at Rs 107.52 per litre on Wednesday. The cost of diesel was stable at Rs 96.48 a litre.

The prices of petrol and diesel are reviewed by oil marketing companies such as state-run Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), Bharat Petroleum (BPCL), and Hindustan Petroleum (HPCL) on a daily basis and any revision is implemented from 6 am in the morning.

On the global front, oil prices rose 3 percent on Tuesday, supported after Mexico suffered a large production outage due to a fire on an oil platform and also by full US regulatory approval of vaccines for COVID-19, according to news agency Reuters.

Brent crude oil futures settled up $2.30, or 3.4 percent, at $71.05 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) gained $1.90, or 2.9 percent, to settle at $67.54, Reuters said.