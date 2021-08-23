No change in petrol, diesel prices today

The oil marketing companies (OMCs) kept petrol and diesel prices unchanged on Monday after reducing them on Sunday.

Accordingly, the price of petrol and diesel was static at Rs 101.64 and Rs 89.07 per litre in Delhi, as per Indian Oil Corporation, the country's largest fuel retailer.

In Mumbai, the petrol price was unchanged at Rs 107.66 per litre on Monday. The cost of diesel was stable at Rs 96.64 a litre.

The prices of petrol and diesel are reviewed by oil marketing companies such as state-run Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), Bharat Petroleum (BPCL), and Hindustan Petroleum (HPCL) on a daily basis and any revision is implemented from 6 am in the morning.

India is dependent on imports to meet nearly 85 percent of its oil needs and so benchmarks local fuel rates to international oil prices.

On the global front, oil prices reversed out of a sevenday losing stretch on Monday as investors punted on crude at bargain levels, though lingering fears over how a surge in global COVID-19 cases might affect fuel demand combined with a firmer US dollar to limit gains, according to news agency Reuters.

Brent crude futures climbed 60 cents, or 0.9 percent, to $65.78 a barrel by 0158 GMT, after hitting the lowest level since May 21 of $64.60 earlier in the session. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures for October rose 53 cents, or 0.9 percent, to $62.67 a barrel, recovering from $61.74, the lowest since May 21, touched in Asia's early trade, Reuters said.