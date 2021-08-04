No change in petrol, diesel prices for 18th day in a row

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Published)
Mini

In Mumbai, the petrol price was unchanged at Rs 107.83 per litre on Wednesday. The cost of diesel was stable at Rs 97.45 a litre.

No change in petrol, diesel prices for 18th day in a row
Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged in the country for the 18th straight day on Wednesday.
Accordingly, the price of petrol and diesel was static at Rs 101.84 and Rs 89.87 per litre in Delhi, as per Indian Oil Corporation, the country's largest fuel retailer.
In Mumbai, the petrol price was unchanged at Rs 107.83 per litre on Wednesday. The cost of diesel was stable at Rs 97.45 a litre.
The prices of petrol and diesel are reviewed by oil marketing companies such as state-run Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), Bharat Petroleum (BPCL), and Hindustan Petroleum (HPCL) on a daily basis and any revision is implemented from 6 am in the morning.
Fuel prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes such as VAT and freight charges. Rajasthan levies the highest value-added tax (VAT) on petrol
(Edited by : Anshul)
Tags
Previous Article

10 countries that spend the most on their military; find out where India, China rank

Next Article

RBI MPC Meet: Focus moves away from rate action to policy normalisation roadmap