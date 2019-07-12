No change in dividend distribution tax, says finance secretary Subhash Garg
Updated : July 12, 2019 07:30 PM IST
In the 2019 Union Budget, the government taxed the buyback route to check dividend distribution tax evaders.
Earlier, corporates preferred using the buyback route after the government levied a dividend distribution tax of 10 percent in 2007, which was further hiked by a similar quantum in 2016.
