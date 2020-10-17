Business Nitish to be Bihar CM even if BJP wins more seats; Chirag Paswan chose to quit alliance: Amit Shah Updated : October 17, 2020 11:57 PM IST The NDA will win with two-thirds majority in the coming Bihar polls, Shah said Sushant Singh suicide case would not have become an issue if the Maharashtra government would have handed over the case to the CBI in the first place, Shah said Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.