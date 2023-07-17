Difficult for alternative fuels to eradicate use of diesel and petrol, says Nitin Gadkari

On the question of his dream project as the highways minister, the member of parliament (MP) from Nagpur responded by saying," Freeing Delhi from traffic jams and pollution." He added that his ministry is building a road network worth 65,000 crores to ease congestion in Delhi and is also working to solve issues with stubble disposal.

Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari said that despite the promotion of alternative fuels and technologies such as Electric Vehicles (EV), Ethanol, Methanol, Biodiesel, LNG, CNG, and Hydrogen, it is difficult to eradicate the use of fossil fuels such as Diesel and Petrol.

Addressing the CNN-News18 Townhall with Anand Narshiman, Gadkari said that electric buses, electric rikshaw, and scooters are ground reality now despite worries about their operability for longer distances.

Gadkari has for long been pushing for faster adoption of green fuel in the country, highlighting as much as 35 percent of pollution in India is due to diesel and petrol, which thereby, create the need of import-substituting, cost-effective and pollution-free products.

Apart from this, the New Urban Extension Road-II connecting North Delhi with the Delhi-Jaipur highway will be open to the public later this year and is expected to help ease traffic congestion in the national capital. “A majority of the traffic jam and pollution in Delhi is because of the traffic going from North India to South India via Delhi. UER-II will reduce the traffic jams, time as well as pollution,” Gadkari said in March this year.

Gadkari also left the audience with a poll promise. As per him, 90 percent work on expressways — Delhi-Dehradun (2 hr.), Delhi-Jaipur (2 hr.), Delhi-Haridwar (1.5 hr.), Delhi-Chandigarh (2.5 hr.), Delhi-Amrtisar (4 hr.), Delhi-Katra (6 hr.), Delhi-Srinagar (8 hr.), Delhi-Mumbai (12 hr.), Chandigarh-Manali (3 hr.) — will be completed before January 2024.