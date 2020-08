In a presentation given to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and union finance ministry to revive the economy, NITI Aayog has highlighted that there is a lack of adequate capital for investments, the cost of power and logistics is high, there's also major infrastructure deficit, and high regulatory burden as major roadblocks hampering growth.

It has highlighted that in FY21 gross domestic product (GDP) is likely to see a contraction of 5.1 percent and also expects no increase in the GDP levels for over two years. It has also highlighted that manufacturing sector growth and capacity utilisation was at a decade low even before the lockdown announced on the back of COVID-19.

Also read: Niti Aayog writes to PMO against the amendment of MMDR Act

In the presentation made to the Prime Minister's Office and finance ministry officials, policy think tank has suggested that even as economic activities have recovered post lockdown but government intervention is required for economic recovery as private investments are unlikely to see an increase. The think tank has suggested measures to boost growth and ways to boost demand in the automobile and real estate sectors.

For the automobile sector, it has suggested the removal of cess on automobiles, implementation of scrappage policy. Similarly, for the real estate sector, the policy think tank has suggested bringing interest subvention scheme to increase demand.

Also read: Residential real estate sales decline 75% in April-June period; Mumbai records 70% drop