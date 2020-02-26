  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Economy
Economy

NITI Aayog's Arvind Panagariya says India's slowdown bottomed out; economy needs to be opened up for 10% growth

Updated : February 26, 2020 04:12 PM IST

Arvind Panagariya said in the next fiscal year, India's GDP growth is expected to be 6 percent and then it will get back to 7-8 per cent which has been the case in the last 15-16 year period.
Panagariya noted that since about 2003, India has been growing at an average rate of about 7 percent and the first five years of the Modi government was characterised by 7.5 percent growth on an average.
NITI Aayog's Arvind Panagariya says India's slowdown bottomed out; economy needs to be opened up for 10% growth

You May Also Like

Indian retail market to reach $1 trillion by 2025, says report

Indian retail market to reach $1 trillion by 2025, says report

Warbug Pincus to put in Rs 1,080 crore in Apollo Tyres

Warbug Pincus to put in Rs 1,080 crore in Apollo Tyres

Six SC judges infected with H1N1, CJI holds meeting

Six SC judges infected with H1N1, CJI holds meeting

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement