NITI Aayog's Arvind Panagariya says India's slowdown bottomed out; economy needs to be opened up for 10% growth
Updated : February 26, 2020 04:12 PM IST
Arvind Panagariya said in the next fiscal year, India's GDP growth is expected to be 6 percent and then it will get back to 7-8 per cent which has been the case in the last 15-16 year period.
Panagariya noted that since about 2003, India has been growing at an average rate of about 7 percent and the first five years of the Modi government was characterised by 7.5 percent growth on an average.