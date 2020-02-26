NITI Aayog's Arvind Panagariya says India's slowdown bottomed out; economy needs to be opened up for 10% growth

India's slowdown has bottomed out and now its economy needs to be opened up if the country wants to realise the ambition of a 10 per cent growth rate, former NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Arvind Panagariya has said.

In his keynote address at a discussion on India's Union Budget 2020, he said in the next fiscal year, India's GDP growth is expected to be 6 percent and then it will get back to 7-8 per cent which has been the case in the last 15-16 year period.

"On the slowdown, my own assessment is that we have bottomed out," Panagariya, a Professor of Economics at the Columbia University, said at the discussion organised by India's Consulate General here in partnership with the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) on Tuesday.

"In the second half of the current fiscal year, which would be ending on March 31, we should see some bit of recovery, not a big one but certainly the second half (of the fiscal year) should look better than the first half," he said.