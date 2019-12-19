NITI Aayog to draft roadmap for population stabilisation

The NITI Aayog is going to draft a roadmap for achieving population stabilisation in collaboration with the Population Foundation of India (PFI).

The consultation titled “Realizing the vision of population stabilization: leaving no one behind” is scheduled for December 20, 2019, at NITI Bhavan.

A press release by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) says that senior officials, specialists, and experts on the subject will take part in the consultation.

The working paper is expected to address key gaps in India’s family planning programmes.

“It will offer constructive recommendations to address regional disparities in outcomes by focusing on adolescents and youths, inter-departmental convergence, demand generation, access to contraceptive services and quality of care,” says the press release.

India, with a current population size of 1.37 billion, has the second largest population in the world.

“For India to realize its sustainable development goals and economic aspirations, it is important to ensure that people have informed access to contraception and quality family planning services,” reads the release.