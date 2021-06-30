Home

Live TV

    Sections

    Arrow

    Trending topics

    Arrow

    Multimedia

    Arrow

    Home

    Live TV

      Sections

      Arrow

      Trending topics

      Arrow

      Multimedia

      Arrow
      • Home>
      • economy>
      • NITI Aayog recommends privatisation of Central Bank, Indian Overseas Bank

      NITI Aayog recommends privatisation of Central Bank, Indian Overseas Bank

      Profile image
      By Ritu Singh | IST (Updated)
      Mini

      It has been given to understand that the NITI Aayog has made a recommendation that the Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) and Central Bank of India are the two candidates that are considered for privatisation exercise.

      There was only a list of six non-merged public sector banks that the government was considering for privatisation after the announcement was made in the Union Budget in February.
      Now it has been given to understand that the NITI Aayog has made a recommendation that the Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) and Central Bank of India are the two candidates that are considered for privatisation exercise.
      However, this is not final yet because the ministerial group has to consider this before the cabinet will give its final nod and it is only after that that the process of privatisation can even kick off.
      Both of these banks are under Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) prompt corrective action (PCA) for the last many years. Despite restrictions, they have been able to grow but both are facing issues when it comes to the asset quality front.
      Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Latha Venkatesh and Ritu Singh for more details
      (Edited by : Aditi Gautam)
      First Published:  IST
      Tags
      Previous Article

      Rich Indians want to invest abroad - and their interest in investment visas is proof

      Next Article

      GST reduced tax rate, increased compliance; more than 66 cr returns filed in 4 years: FinMin

      Market Movers

      CompanyPriceChng%Chng
      Shree Cements27,480.65 -653.80 -2.32
      UPL793.15 -12.25 -1.52
      Power Grid Corp232.50 -3.50 -1.48
      Bajaj Finserv12,122.55 -177.35 -1.44
      Eicher Motors2,666.55 -38.55 -1.43
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng
      Power Grid Corp232.60 -3.25 -1.38
      ICICI Bank631.05 -9.15 -1.43
      Bajaj Finserv12,127.95 -172.30 -1.40
      HUL2,466.15 -27.40 -1.10
      NTPC116.40 -1.20 -1.02
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng
      Shree Cements27,480.65 -653.80 -2.32
      UPL793.15 -12.25 -1.52
      Power Grid Corp232.50 -3.50 -1.48
      Bajaj Finserv12,122.55 -177.35 -1.44
      Eicher Motors2,666.55 -38.55 -1.43
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng
      Power Grid Corp232.60 -3.25 -1.38
      ICICI Bank631.05 -9.15 -1.43
      Bajaj Finserv12,127.95 -172.30 -1.40
      HUL2,466.15 -27.40 -1.10
      NTPC116.40 -1.20 -1.02

      Currency

      CompanyPriceChng%Chng
      Dollar-Rupee74.35000.13000.18
      Euro-Rupee88.41800.05000.06
      Pound-Rupee102.93900.15900.15
      Rupee-100 Yen0.67280.00160.24
      View More

      Market Movers

      CompanyPriceChng%Chng
      Shree Cements27,480.65 -653.80 -2.32
      UPL793.15 -12.25 -1.52
      Power Grid Corp232.50 -3.50 -1.48
      Bajaj Finserv12,122.55 -177.35 -1.44
      Eicher Motors2,666.55 -38.55 -1.43
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng
      Power Grid Corp232.60 -3.25 -1.38
      ICICI Bank631.05 -9.15 -1.43
      Bajaj Finserv12,127.95 -172.30 -1.40
      HUL2,466.15 -27.40 -1.10
      NTPC116.40 -1.20 -1.02
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng
      Shree Cements27,480.65 -653.80 -2.32
      UPL793.15 -12.25 -1.52
      Power Grid Corp232.50 -3.50 -1.48
      Bajaj Finserv12,122.55 -177.35 -1.44
      Eicher Motors2,666.55 -38.55 -1.43
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng
      Power Grid Corp232.60 -3.25 -1.38
      ICICI Bank631.05 -9.15 -1.43
      Bajaj Finserv12,127.95 -172.30 -1.40
      HUL2,466.15 -27.40 -1.10
      NTPC116.40 -1.20 -1.02

      Currency

      CompanyPriceChng%Chng
      Dollar-Rupee74.35000.13000.18
      Euro-Rupee88.41800.05000.06
      Pound-Rupee102.93900.15900.15
      Rupee-100 Yen0.67280.00160.24
      View More