NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant’s tenure extended by a year till June 2022

The Central government has decided to extend the tenure of NITI Aayog's chief executive officer Amitabh Kant by a year till June 30, 2022.

"The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the extension in tenure of Shri Amitabh Kant, CEO, NITI Aayog for a further period of one year beyond 30.06.2021 i.e. upto 30.06.2022 or until further orders, whichever is earlier, on the same terms and conditions as approved earlier by the ACC," the appointments committee of the Cabinet said in a notification.

This is the third time that Kant's tenure has been extended. The 1980 batch IAS officer was appointed as the CEO of the government think-tank on February 17, 2016, for a fixed two-year term. He was later given an extension till 30 June 2019.

Kant's tenure was extended for a further period of two years beyond June 30, 2019, which is up to 30 June 2021.