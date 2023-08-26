Nithin Kamath discusses India’s low female work force participation rate

In India, the labour force participation rate among females is 24 percent and among males is 73.6 percent for 2022, according to the International Labor Organization (ILO) estimates.

Zerodha founder Nithin Kamath shared the insight on X (formerly Twitter), highlighting the opportunity for an economic boost by employing India's female population.

Empowering women to join the workforce is an obvious way to increase our economic growth. Our female labor force participation rate is among the lowest in the world. One thing I couldn't make sense of is why our female labor force participation (FLFP), which was in the ~30%… pic.twitter.com/7QYLY5xHIW— Nithin Kamath (@Nithin0dha) August 26, 2023

“Empowering women to join the workforce is an obvious way to increase our economic growth. Our female labour force participation rate is among the lowest in the world,” he said.

The labour force participation rate, often described as the percentage of individuals aged 15 and above who are actively engaged in economic activities, has been a topic of concern over the years. Particularly noteworthy is the declining trend in female labour force participation since 1990, a trend that stands in contrast to the global trajectory. In comparison to lower-middle-income countries, the gender gap in India's labour force participation is more pronounced, painting a picture of unequal opportunities.

Kamath emphasised the link between female workforce participation and per capita GDP, outlining a U-shaped connection. At lower income levels, a substantial portion of female employment is driven by necessity or distress. This phenomenon extends to children as well. As income levels rise, distress employment increases, leading to a decline in female labour force participation. However, as income levels continue to climb, women start to re-enter the labour force, this time out of choice rather than compulsion.