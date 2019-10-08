Nita Ambani says women can take lead in promoting sports at international level

Nita Ambani, chairperson of Reliance Foundation, on Tuesday, said women can excel not only in playing sports but also in promoting them at national and international levels.

Speaking at the Sports Business Summit in London, Nita Ambani said, “My presence here is an honour for all woman of India and it is my mission to empower and enable every woman in India.”

Nita Ambani, who is the recipient of Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Award 2017, said she is a big believer in the phenomenal power of women, "I believe that when women lean on women, incredible things happen."

In 2016, Nita Ambani was elected to the International Olympic Committee ahead of the Rio de Janeiro Olympics and is the chairperson of Indian Super League (ISL), a franchise-based football tournament.

In her address, titled ‘Inspiring a billion dreams: the India opportunity’, she said, "I come from the land of Buddha, Tagore and Mahatma Gandhi and Mother Teresa. I represent the dreams, hope and aspirations of a billion Indian. India is home to one-sixth of humanity, it is the youngest country in the world, a resurgent nation of 1.3 billion people of which 600 million are under the age of 25."

Further, Nita Ambani said the country is scaling new heights in all fields including and sports, “If the youth of India were a country by themselves they would be the third-largest country in the world. India is truly at a point of inflection, a country whose time has come.”

Ambani, who owns Mumbai Indians, an Indian Premier League team, thanked organisers of the summit for inviting her and sharing her thoughts and experiences with the audience.

In 2018, Nita Ambani called for the inclusive growth of sports in school curriculums to spur India as a multi-sports nation.

Reliance Foundation, which has brought the National Basketball Association (NBA) to India, is celebrating 6 years of their partnership. The foundation has partnered with the sports league through the 'Reliance Foundation Junior NBA' program - that reaches over 11 million children from 34 cities in 20 states.